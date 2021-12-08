Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Wachgeküsst! Vom „Diesel-Entlein“ zum „Elektro-Schwan“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JR3A ISIN: GB00BZ15CS02 Ticker-Symbol: 0XP 
Tradegate
08.12.21
08:06 Uhr
1,280 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2601,30008:29
1,2701,28008:06
ACCESSWIRE
08.12.2021 | 08:08
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Celsius Resolution of Claims

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Argo Blockchain plc, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK) announces that they have reached an amicable resolution with Celsius, of their respective claims in the litigation pending in New Jersey federal court. Pursuant to the resolution: (i) the parties entered into an amendment terminating their November 2, 2020 lease agreement, whereby Argo paid Celsius US $6,320,947.64 in satisfaction of its remaining financial obligations to Celsius and Celsius conveyed title to Argo for the Bitmain S19 Antminer S19 Pro mining machines covered by the lease and (ii) Argo agreed to terminate its mining services arrangement with Celsius in return for a payment from Celsius to Argo in the form of Bitcoin. The remaining terms of the resolution were not disclosed.

For further information please contact:

Argo Blockchain

Peter Wall

Chief Executive

via Tancredi +44 203 434 2334
finnCap Ltd

Corporate Finance

Jonny Franklin-Adams

Tim Harper

Joint Corporate Broker

Sunila de Silva

+44 207 220 0500
Tennyson Securities

Joint Corporate Broker

Peter Krens

+44 207 186 9030
OTC Markets

Jonathan Dickson

jonathan@otcmarkets.com

+44 204 526 4581

+44 7731 815 896

Tancredi Intelligent Communication

UK & Europe Media Relations

Emma Valgimigli

Emma Hodges

Salamander Davoudi

Fabio Galloni-Roversi Monaco

argoblock@tancredigroup.com

+44 7727 180 873

+44 7861 995 628

+44 7957 549 906

+44 7888 672 701

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a global leader in cryptocurrency mining with one of the largest and most efficient operations powered by clean energy. The Company is headquartered in London, UK and its shares are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker: ARB and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States under the ticker: ARBK.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Argo Blockchain PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/676471/Argo-Blockchain-PLC-Announces-Celsius-Resolution-of-Claims

ARGO BLOCKCHAIN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.