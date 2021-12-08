Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Wachgeküsst! Vom „Diesel-Entlein“ zum „Elektro-Schwan“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
08.12.2021 | 08:41
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Viva Wine Group AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (642/21)

Listing of Viva Wine Group AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth
Market 
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Viva Wine Group AB, company registration
number 559178-4953, fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market's listing
requirements. 

Provided that Viva Wine Group AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of
its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is
expected to be December 14, 2021 



As of today's date the company has in total 64 342 089 shares.



Ordinary shares





Short name:               VIVA          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 88 831 884       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0017084361      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             242701         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      559178-4953       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------





Classification





Code Name          
------------------------------
45  Consumer Staples    
------------------------------
4510 Food, Beverage & Tobacco
------------------------------






When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from December 14, 2021, up to and
including December 15, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in
the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not
completed. For further information see page 23 in the Swedish prospectus. 




This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.