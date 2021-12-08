Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Viva Wine Group AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (642/21)

Listing of Viva Wine Group AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Viva Wine Group AB, company registration number 559178-4953, fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Viva Wine Group AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be December 14, 2021 As of today's date the company has in total 64 342 089 shares. Ordinary shares Short name: VIVA ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 88 831 884 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017084361 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 242701 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559178-4953 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------------ 45 Consumer Staples ------------------------------ 4510 Food, Beverage & Tobacco ------------------------------ When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from December 14, 2021, up to and including December 15, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see page 23 in the Swedish prospectus. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.