

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of the public assessment of the Japanese economy increased in November, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.



The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the current situation of the economy, increased to 56.3 in November from 55.5 in October, In September, the reading was 42.1.



However, a reading below 50 suggests pessimism.



The outlook index that signals future activity fell to 53.4 in November from 57.5 in the previous month. In Septembe, the reading was 56.6.



