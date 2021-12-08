TF Bank AB (publ): TF Bank: Monthly statistics November 2021

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 10,652 million at the end of November. Compared to November 2020, the loan portfolio has increased by 33 % in local currencies.

Month Nov-21 Nov-20 Change Consumer Lending





New lending, SEK million 474 369 28 % Ecommerce Solutions





Transaction volume*, SEK million 893 421 112 % Credit Cards





New lending, SEK million 276 142 94 %

Cumulative for the year Jan-Nov 21 Jan-Nov 20 Change Consumer Lending





New lending, SEK million 4 360 3 602 21 % Ecommerce Solutions





Transaction volume*, SEK million 5 989 3 214 86 % Credit Cards





New lending, SEK million 2 193 922 138 %

*The sum of all purchases that goes through TF Bank's payment solutions

All figures for November 2021 are preliminary.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33

The information was provided for publication on December 8, 2021 at 08.30 CET.

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/tf-bank-ab--publ-/r/tf-bank--monthly-statistics-november-2021,c3467480

The following files are available for download: