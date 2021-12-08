TF Bank AB (publ): TF Bank: Monthly statistics November 2021

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 10,652 million at the end of November. Compared to November 2020, the loan portfolio has increased by 33 % in local currencies.
Month
Nov-21
Nov-20
Change
Consumer Lending
New lending, SEK million
474
369
28 %
Ecommerce Solutions
Transaction volume*, SEK million
893
421
112 %
Credit Cards
New lending, SEK million
276
142
94 %
Cumulative for the year
Jan-Nov 21
Jan-Nov 20
Change
Consumer Lending
New lending, SEK million
4 360
3 602
21 %
Ecommerce Solutions
Transaction volume*, SEK million
5 989
3 214
86 %
Credit Cards
New lending, SEK million
2 193
922
138 %
*The sum of all purchases that goes through TF Bank's payment solutions
All figures for November 2021 are preliminary.
For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33
The information was provided for publication on December 8, 2021 at 08.30 CET.
TF Bank in brief
TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
