Mittwoch, 08.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Unfassbare News! 90 Tonnen "Süßkram" für Yumy Bear Goods!
WKN: A14XKR ISIN: SE0007331608 Ticker-Symbol: 6TF 
Frankfurt
08.12.21
08:06 Uhr
22,350 Euro
+0,050
+0,22 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
08.12.2021 | 08:52
TF Bank AB (publ): TF Bank: Monthly statistics November 2021

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 10,652 million at the end of November. Compared to November 2020, the loan portfolio has increased by 33 % in local currencies.

Month

Nov-21

Nov-20

Change

Consumer Lending




New lending, SEK million

474

369

28 %

Ecommerce Solutions




Transaction volume*, SEK million

893

421

112 %

Credit Cards




New lending, SEK million

276

142

94 %

Cumulative for the year

Jan-Nov 21

Jan-Nov 20

Change

Consumer Lending




New lending, SEK million

4 360

3 602

21 %

Ecommerce Solutions




Transaction volume*, SEK million

5 989

3 214

86 %

Credit Cards




New lending, SEK million

2 193

922

138 %

*The sum of all purchases that goes through TF Bank's payment solutions

All figures for November 2021 are preliminary.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33

The information was provided for publication on December 8, 2021 at 08.30 CET.

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/tf-bank-ab--publ-/r/tf-bank--monthly-statistics-november-2021,c3467480

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13973/3467480/1506657.pdf

Press release PDF

© 2021 PR Newswire
