Neoen has started operating a 300 MW/450 MWh big battery in Geelong, Australia. In spite of a fire during commissioning in July, the battery has been delivered in record time, taking less than a year to build and begin operations.From pv magazine Australia Australia officially has a new big battery. Owned and operated by French renewables developer Neoen and using Tesla's Megapack technology, the 300 MW/450 MWh battery doubles the capacity of the previous front runner, South Australia's Hornsdale Power Reserve. However, it is unlikely that the new big battery in Geelong, Victoria, will keep ...

