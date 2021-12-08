

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's trade deficit widened in October, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Wednesday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 565 million in October from EUR 85 million in the same month last year.



In September, the trade surplus was EUR 130 million.



Exports rose 17.4 percent year-on-year in October and imports grew 26.2 percent.



Shipments to the EU countries grew 17.6 percent in October and imports from those countries rose 16.0 percent. Exports to countries outside the EU increased 17.0 percent and imports from those countries rose 41.6 percent.



