Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, December 7
[08.12.21]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula European IG Perf Credit UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.12.21
|IE00BG0J8M66
|92,221.00
|EUR
|0
|10,384,488.19
|112.6044
|Fund: Tabula European IG Perf Credit UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.12.21
|IE00BG0J8L59
|12,725.00
|EUR
|0
|1,335,265.34
|104.9324
|Fund: Tabula EUR ITRAXX Cross CR UCITS Short
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.12.21
|IE00BH05CB83
|120,800.00
|EUR
|0
|10,226,893.23
|84.6597
|Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.12.21
|IE00BKP52691
|4,614.00
|EUR
|0
|456,916.01
|99.0282
|Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.12.21
|IE00BL6XZW69
|461,544.00
|EUR
|0
|46,479,065.97
|100.7034
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.12.21
|IE00BN4GXL63
|8,101,000.00
|EUR
|0
|80,320,369.16
|9.9149
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.12.21
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|1,006,017.79
|99.8034
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.12.21
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|121,889,281.22
|99.2745
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.12.21
|IE00BMDWWS85
|231,547.00
|USD
|0
|27,248,398.26
|117.6798
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.12.21
|IE00BN0T9H70
|153,919.00
|GBP
|0
|18,102,461.10
|117.6103
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.12.21
|IE00BKX90X67
|399,911.00
|EUR
|0
|46,516,542.34
|116.3172
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.12.21
|IE00BKX90W50
|61,740.00
|CHF
|10,000.00
|6,872,549.58
|111.3144
