Mittwoch, 08.12.2021

WKN: 906997 ISIN: SE0000379190 Ticker-Symbol: TEX 
Stuttgart
08.12.21
10:31 Uhr
24,420 Euro
-0,190
-0,77 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
08.12.2021 | 09:40
Biljana Pehrsson takes office as CEO of Castellum AB

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Castellum has appointed Biljana Pehrsson as President and CEO of Castellum AB. She will take office today, 8 December. In addition, Ylva Sarby Westman has been appointed Deputy CEO and CFO of Castellum.

Biljana Pehrsson comes most recently from her position as CEO of Kungsleden, which she has held since 2013.

"It is gratifying to see the acquisition of Kungsleden now entering the next phase. Together, we are creating a player of significant size in an industry, where size in combination with sustainable and innovative service development is playing an increasingly important role. I welcome Biljana and Ylva and look forward to develop growth, sustainability and profitability together," says Rutger Arnhult, Chairman of the Board of Castellum AB.

"I look forward to leading the Nordic region's largest listed commercial property company with a focus on sustainable growth. The size, financial strength and combined industry experience of our joint company provide us with a boost to our competitiveness, for the benefit of our customers, employees, shareholders and creditors," says Biljana Pehrsson, the new CEO of Castellum.

Ylva Sarby Westman comes most recently from her position as Deputy CEO and CFO at Kungsleden, and has held various executive positions at Kungsleden since 2009. Ylva Sarby Westman starts her new position on 8 December.

For more information please contact:
Rutger Arnhult, Chairman of the Board, Castellum AB, rutger.arnhult@castellum.se
Biljana Pehrsson, CEO, Castellum AB, +46 8-503 052 04

This disclosure contains information that Castellum is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 08-12-202108:00 CET.

his information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/biljana-pehrsson-takes-office-as-ceo-of-castellum-ab,c3467278

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8364/3467278/1506751.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/castellum/i/biljana-pehrsson-low,c2989330

Biljana Pehrsson low

https://news.cision.com/castellum/i/ylva-sarby-westman,c2989331

Ylva Sarby Westman

© 2021 PR Newswire
