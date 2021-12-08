DJ Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (USIC LN) Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Dec-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 07-Dec-2021
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.0566
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 100000
CODE: USIC LN
ISIN: LU1285959885
