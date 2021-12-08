DJ Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CATH LN) Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Dec-2021 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 07-Dec-2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 28.5932

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5352782

CODE: CATH LN

ISIN: LU2216829809

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2216829809 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CATH LN Sequence No.: 128693 EQS News ID: 1255227 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1255227&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 08, 2021 03:19 ET (08:19 GMT)