08.12.2021 / 09:49

1. Details of issuer Name: Vonovia SE Street: Universitätsstraße 133 Postal code: 44803 City: Bochum

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299005A2ZEP6AP7KM81

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: STATE STREET CORPORATION

City of registered office, country: BOSTON, United States of America (USA)

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 01 Dec 2021

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 3.11 % 0.00 % 3.11 % 575257327 Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A1ML7J1 0 17917440 0.00 % 3.11 % Total 17917440 3.11 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) STATE STREET CORPORATION % % % STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. % % % SSGA FUNDS MANAGEMENT, INC. % % % - % % % STATE STREET CORPORATION % % % STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY % % % STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS TRUST COMPANY % % % - % % % STATE STREET CORPORATION % % % STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. % % % STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED % % % - % % % STATE STREET CORPORATION % % % STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. % % % STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. % % % STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS SWITZERLAND HOLDINGS GMBH % % % STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED % % % - % % % STATE STREET CORPORATION % % % STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. % % % STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS ASIA LIMITED % % % - % % % STATE STREET CORPORATION % % % STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. % % % STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. % % % STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, LTD. % % % - % % % STATE STREET CORPORATION % % % STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. % % % STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. % % % SSGA JAPAN HOLDINGS GK % % % STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS (JAPAN) CO., LTD. % % % - % % % STATE STREET CORPORATION % % % STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. % % % STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. % % % STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS SWITZERLAND HOLDINGS GMBH % % % STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS EUROPE LIMITED % % %

Date

07 Dec 2021



