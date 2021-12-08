DJ Lyxor MSCI World Materials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Materials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (MATW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Materials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 08-Dec-2021 / 09:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Materials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 07-Dec-2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 539.0785

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30938

CODE: MATW LN

ISIN: LU0533034046

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU0533034046 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MATW LN Sequence No.: 128552 EQS News ID: 1255086 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1255086&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 08, 2021 03:24 ET (08:24 GMT)