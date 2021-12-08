- (PLX AI) - Vestas wins 235 MW order from Invenergy in the USA.
- • Order of V150-4.2 MW turbines and V136-3.45 MW turbines in 3.6 MW operating mode from Invenergy to power the Sapphire Sky wind project in Illinois
- • The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement
- • Turbine delivery begins in the second quarter of 2022 with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022
