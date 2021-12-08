Anzeige
Dow Jones News
08.12.2021 | 09:58
Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MEUU LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Dec-2021 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 07-Dec-2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 159.6007

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5892074

CODE: MEUU LN

ISIN: FR0010261198

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      FR0010261198 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      MEUU LN 
Sequence No.:  128519 
EQS News ID:  1255053 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1255053&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 08, 2021 03:25 ET (08:25 GMT)

