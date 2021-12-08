Lyxor Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist (MGTU LN) Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Dec-2021 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 07-Dec-2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 61.3447

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2056404

CODE: MGTU LN

ISIN: FR0007075494

