A 100 MWac solar farm planned in the Katanga region will be boosted by an additional credit line after the International Finance Corporation and the British and Norwegian government-owned Globeleq came on board.The International Finance Corporation (IFC) private-sector arm of the World Bank says it will supply the last-mile funding needed to get a 100 MWac solar project up and running in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The IFC announced on its website on November 25, it will provide "up to" $900,000 through a financing program for the PV project planned at Kolwezi, in the Katanga region ...

