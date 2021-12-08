VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, December 8
|ISIN
|Fund Name
|Net Amount
|Gross Amount
|Currency
|Announcement Date
|Ex Date
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|NL0009272749
|VanEck Vectors AEX UCITS ETF
|0.3230
|0.38
|EUR
|08/12/2021
|15/12/2021
|16/12/2021
|22/12/2021
|NL0009272756
|VanEck Vectors AMX UCITS ETF
|0.4505
|0.53
|EUR
|08/12/2021
|15/12/2021
|16/12/2021
|22/12/2021
|NL0009272764
|VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Conservative Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.2380
|0.28
|EUR
|08/12/2021
|15/12/2021
|16/12/2021
|22/12/2021
|NL0009272772
|VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Balanced Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.4250
|0.50
|EUR
|08/12/2021
|15/12/2021
|16/12/2021
|22/12/2021
|NL0009272780
|VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Growth Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.5100
|0.60
|EUR
|08/12/2021
|15/12/2021
|16/12/2021
|22/12/2021
|NL0009690239
|VanEck Vectors Global Real Estate UCITS ETF
|0.1700
|0.20
|EUR
|08/12/2021
|15/12/2021
|16/12/2021
|22/12/2021
|NL0009690254
|VanEck Vectors iBoxx EUR Sovereign Diversified 1-10 UCITS ETF
|0.0510
|0.06
|EUR
|08/12/2021
|15/12/2021
|16/12/2021
|22/12/2021
|NL0010273801
|VanEck Vectors iBoxx EUR Sovereign Capped AAA-AA 1-5 UCITS ETF
|0.2295
|0.27
|EUR
|08/12/2021
|15/12/2021
|16/12/2021
|22/12/2021
|NL0010408704
|VanEck Vectors Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.1190
|0.14
|EUR
|08/12/2021
|15/12/2021
|16/12/2021
|22/12/2021
|NL0010731816
|VanEck Vectors European Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.3060
|0.36
|EUR
|08/12/2021
|15/12/2021
|16/12/2021
|22/12/2021
|NL0011376074
|VanEck Vectors Morningstar North America Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.1785
|0.21
|EUR
|08/12/2021
|15/12/2021
|16/12/2021
|22/12/2021
|NL0011683594
|VanEck Vectors Morningstar Developed Markets Dividend Leaders UCITS ETF
|0.2635
|0.31
|EUR
|08/12/2021
|15/12/2021
|16/12/2021
|22/12/2021
