Mittwoch, 08.12.2021
Unfassbare News! 90 Tonnen "Süßkram" für Yumy Bear Goods!
WKN: 881463 ISIN: FI0009003305 Ticker-Symbol: SMPA 
Tradegate
08.12.21
11:34 Uhr
44,140 Euro
-0,110
-0,25 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
08.12.2021 | 11:05
Sampo plc: Sampo completes the transaction for Hastings' minority shares

SAMPO PLC INSIDE INFORMATION 8 December 2021 at 12:00 pm

Sampo completes the transaction for Hastings' minority shares

As announced earlier today, Sampo has agreed to acquire Rand Merchant Investment Holdings Limited's (RMI) 30 per cent minority ownership in Hastings and the option for held by RMI to acquire 10 per cent of Hastings. The transaction has now been completed as agreed.

Hastings will be consolidated as a fully-owned subsidiary of Sampo in the group's financial reporting as of 8 December 2021.


SAMPO PLC

For more information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Mirko Hurmerinta
Investor Relations Specialist
tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
