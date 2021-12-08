DJ Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist (LAUS LN) Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Dec-2021 / 10:41 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 07-Dec-2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 48.3338

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1395545

CODE: LAUS LN

ISIN: LU0496786905

ISIN: LU0496786905 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LAUS LN

