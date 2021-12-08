DJ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (TIPH LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Dec-2021 / 10:42 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist

DEALING DATE: 07-Dec-2021

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 118.1823

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18490507

CODE: TIPH LN

ISIN: LU1452600601

