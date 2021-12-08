DJ Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc (LCAL LN) Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Dec-2021 / 10:43 CET/CEST

FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 07-Dec-2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.2011

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20822086

CODE: LCAL LN

ISIN: LU1781541849

ISIN: LU1781541849

