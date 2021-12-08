DJ Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc (GHYU LN) Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Dec-2021 / 10:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 07-Dec-2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 21.5433

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 474600

CODE: GHYU LN

ISIN: LU2099295466

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2099295466 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GHYU LN Sequence No.: 128886 EQS News ID: 1255464 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1255464&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 08, 2021 04:44 ET (09:44 GMT)