DJ Lyxor Green Bond ESG Screened (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Green Bond ESG Screened (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (XCO2 LN) Lyxor Green Bond ESG Screened (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Dec-2021 / 10:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Green Bond ESG Screened (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 07-Dec-2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 20.4243

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1608400

CODE: XCO2 LN

ISIN: LU1981859819

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1981859819 Category Code: NAV TIDM: XCO2 LN Sequence No.: 128866 EQS News ID: 1255442 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1255442&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 08, 2021 04:47 ET (09:47 GMT)