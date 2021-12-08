DJ Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc (LCCN LN) Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Dec-2021 / 10:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 07-Dec-2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 21.7227

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10104221

CODE: LCCN LN

ISIN: LU1841731745

