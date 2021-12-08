DJ Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUK LN) Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Dec-2021 / 10:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 07-Dec-2021

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.7088

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25681556

CODE: LCUK LN

ISIN: LU1781541096

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1781541096 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUK LN Sequence No.: 128815 EQS News ID: 1255391 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1255391&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 08, 2021 04:50 ET (09:50 GMT)