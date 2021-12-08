DJ Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MEUU LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Dec-2021 / 10:56 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 07-Dec-2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 159.6007

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5892074

CODE: MEUU LN

ISIN: FR0010261198

ISIN: FR0010261198 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUU LN

