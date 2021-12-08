

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Getlink (GRPTY), a manager of the infrastructure of the Channel Tunnel between England and France, on Wednesday, reported a decline in its shuttle traffic for November for their truck transport. The company cited unfavorable comparison as the stockpiling of the trucks moved up sharply last year, with an expectation for Brexit related issues.



However, for passenger vehicles, it reported a rise for the month.



The company transported 0.13 million trucks for November, a decline of 10 percent, compared with the same period a year ago.



For the January to November period, the French company transported over 1.23 million trucks, compared with 1.31 million trucks, reported for the same period in 2020.



However, driven by less restrictive travel conditions in 2021,than in the previous fiscal, the company posted a surge in passenger vehicle transport for November.



The vehicle transporter carried 96,506 passenger vehicles, with a strong increase of 89 percent, compared with the same month of last fiscal.



For 11-month period (from January to November), the freight mover transported 0.86 million passenger vehicles compared with 1.32 million passenger vehicles, reported for the same period of last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GETLINK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de