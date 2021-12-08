Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of ChargePanel AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (644/21)

On request of ChargePanel AB, company registration number 556963-3182, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from December 09, 2021. The company has 12,049,858 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: CHARGE ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 16,270,196 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017083835 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 241504 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556963-3182 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on 08-684 211 10.