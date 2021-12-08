

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's economy grew at a slower pace in the third quarter, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent sequentially, after rising 1.5 percent in the second quarter. This was the weakest rate in the current five quarters of consecutive growth.



On an unadjusted basis, GDP expanded at a pace of 7.4 percent annually, slower than the 13.9 percent increase in the previous period.



Similarly, adjusted GDP growth slowed to 8.1 percent on year from 13.8 percent in the preceding quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

