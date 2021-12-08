Anzeige
Eezy Oyj: Eezy Plc decided on dividend payment in December 2021

EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 8 DECEMBER 2021 AT 13.00

Eezy Plcdecided on dividend payment in December 2021

The Board of Eezy Plc has today decided on a dividend of 0.05 eur/share. The dividend is based on the authorization given to the Board by the Annual General Meeting held on 13 April 2021.

The dividend will be paid to shareholders who are registered in the shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date 10 December 2021.

The ex-date is 9 December 2021, and record date 10 December 2021.
The payment date will be 17 December 2021.

Eezy's Annual General Meeting held on 13 April 2021 authorized the Board to decide on dividends based on the balance sheet adopted for year 2020 in one tranche so that the amount of dividends does not exceed 0.05 eur/share. The authorization was fully used in today's decision.

Eezy has paid 0.10 eur/share dividend in April, so the total dividend from year 2020 has been 0.15 eur/share.

For further information, please contact:

Hannu Nyman
CFO
hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913


