Eezy Oyj: Eezy Plc: Pasi Papunen appointed as executive vice president

EEZY PLC --- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE --- 8 DECEMBER 2021 AT 13.00

Eezy Plc:Pasi Papunen appointed as executive vice president

Pasi Papunen, a member of Eezy's management team, has been appointed as an executive vice president.

Papunen leads the Growth and renewal unit, and his tasks will include also the management of the acquisition processes at the group level.

"Executing our strategy successfully will require successes in acquisitions and in developing new services. Pasi's clarified role will strengthen our ability to execute our strategy", says Eezy's CEO Sami Asikainen.

Further information:

Sami Asikainen, CEO

sami.asikainen@eezy.fi

Tel. +358 (0)40 700 9915