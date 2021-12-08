Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Unfassbare News! 90 Tonnen "Süßkram" für Yumy Bear Goods!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JPBH ISIN: FI4000322326 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EEZY OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EEZY OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.12.2021 | 12:05
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eezy Oyj: Eezy Plc: Pasi Papunen appointed as executive vice president

EEZY PLC --- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE --- 8 DECEMBER 2021 AT 13.00

Eezy Plc:Pasi Papunen appointed as executive vice president

Pasi Papunen, a member of Eezy's management team, has been appointed as an executive vice president.

Papunen leads the Growth and renewal unit, and his tasks will include also the management of the acquisition processes at the group level.

"Executing our strategy successfully will require successes in acquisitions and in developing new services. Pasi's clarified role will strengthen our ability to execute our strategy", says Eezy's CEO Sami Asikainen.

Further information:

Sami Asikainen, CEO
sami.asikainen@eezy.fi
Tel. +358 (0)40 700 9915


EEZY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.