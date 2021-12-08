Rat And Mouse Model Market Size Worth $2.9 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global rat and mouse model market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028. Recent advancements in the field of genetic engineering including piggyBac technologies, Cas-CLOVER, and CRISPR/Cas9 facilitate researchers to develop immunodeficient rat models which can be used for human cell/tissue regeneration and transplants.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The outbred model system generated the largest revenue amongst model type as outbred strains are genetically diverse and feature well-characterized, stable genetic variation which accurately reflects the genetic structure of human populations

Therefore, outbred strains such as the Diversity Outbred (DO) mice are used to analyze the genetic complexity behind cancer, autoimmune disorders, addiction, obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and Alzheimer's disease

The CRISPR/Cas9 segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 as CRISPR/Cas9 can target any definite exons for exclusion or inclusion within an mRNA

Additionally, the use of the CRISPR/Cas9 system to generate the knockout mouse models simplifies the whole process and reduces the timeframe from 1-2 years to 6 months

The cryopreservation segment is expected to gain significant traction during the forecast period

The technique provides a fast and reliable procedure for archiving sperm and embryos of valuable mice strains

Cancer is the largest revenue-generating application segment as the mouse and human genomes are homologous. Thus, it provides a good tool for cancer research as well as for drug discovery

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies dominated the end-use segment in terms of revenue share in 2020. Rat and mice models are some of the most used animal models in drug discovery

Techniques such as CRISPR/Cas9, homologous recombination, and random transgenesis help the biotech and pharma companies to analyze hypotheses or to generate rat models for human diseases

Genetically engineered models play a vital role to assess and characterize target identification, disease pathology, and in vivo assessment of new molecular entities

Profitable opportunities offered by the developing nations and have attracted investments from global companies in the Asia Pacific region

For instance, in July 2021 , ERS Genomics Limited signed a non-exclusive license agreement with Japan SLC. This provided the latter access to CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio offered by ERS Genomics

As Japan SLC offers transgenic, hybrid, congenic, immunodeficient, inbred, and outbred animal models to research organizations; an addition of CRISPR/Cas9 technology will enhance its portfolio for rat and mouse models in Japan

Read 116 page market research report, "Rat And Mouse Model Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Knockout, Knock-in), By Technology, By Service (Breeding, Rederivation), By Application (COVID-19, CVS), By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Key companies have leveraged advanced technologies such as machine learning, big data analytics, genome engineering tools, and next-generation sequencing technology to develop mouse and rat models with more human-like microbiomes, immune systems, and genetic backgrounds. For instance, models from the Jackson Laboratory reflect the genetic diversity showcased by the human population.

Market participants are focused to develop novel methods to certify that in vivo and in vitro testing complement each other. In this regard, an increase in the adoption rate of organoid systems has been observed. These systems guide engineering as well as enhance the use and selection of animal models. Moreover, the rise in utilization of mouse model in the analysis of SARS-CoV-2 infection in upper and lower respiratory tract infections drives the global market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global rat and mouse model market based on type, technology, service, application, end-use, and region:

Rat And Mouse Model Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Knockout



Knock-in



Outbred



Inbred



Others

Rat And Mouse Model Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Nuclear transferase



Microinjection



Embryonic stem cells



CRISPR/Cas9



Other Technologies

Rat And Mouse Model Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Cryopreservation



Breeding



Rederivation



Genetic testing



Quarantine depending



Others

Rat And Mouse Model Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Cardiovascular diseases



Genetic diseases



Cancer



Infectious diseases



COVID-19





Others



Transplantation



Toxicology studies



Others

Rat And Mouse Model End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies



Academic and research facilities



Contract research & manufacturing organizations

Rat And Mouse Model Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Rat And Mouse Model Market

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

The Jackson Laboratory

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Covance)

Perkin Elmer (Horizon Discovery Group plc)

genOway

Envigo

JANVIER LABS

Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Biomedical Research Models (Biomere)

Transpogen Biopharmaceutical, Inc.

