- (PLX AI) - Gjensidige CEO has purchased 3,800 shares in the company for a total of NOK 797,240.
|20,880
|20,960
|13:19
|20,890
|20,950
|13:19
|12:16
|Gjensidige CEO Bought 3,800 Shares
|12:06
|GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA: CEO has purchased shares
|GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA: Gjensidige acquires Falck's roadside assistance
|Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and AMF Pensionsförsäkring AB divest Oslo Areal
|ZALARIS ASA: GJENSIDIGE BUSINESS SERVICES AB selects Zalaris to deliver payroll services and implementation of HR solution in Scandinavia
|GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA
|20,820
|+1,22 %