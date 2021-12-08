

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices inched higher on Wednesday amid concerns over rising tensions between the United States and Russia regarding Ukraine.



Spot gold edged up half a percent to $1,792.29 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were half a percent at $1,793.35.



After a tense two-hour summit, the U.S. said it is preparing 'robust responses' over fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.



Investors also monitored the latest developments in China's property sector after ailing Evergrande reportedly failed to make overseas debt payments within a grace period.



In another development, trading in shares of embattled Chinese developer Kaisa Group Holdings was suspended in Hong Kong, prompting fresh concerns about potential defaults.



On the Covid-19 front, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on Tuesday said the Omicron variant appeared to be milder than previous strains, but also seemed to spread faster and could lead to more mutations in the future.



However, South African scientists warned the variant cut significantly the antibody protection generated by the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine.



British drug maker GSK said on Tuesday its antibody-based COVID-19 therapy with U.S. partner Vir Biotechnology (VIR.O) is effective against all mutations of the Omicron variant.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

