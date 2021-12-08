Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Unfassbare News! 90 Tonnen "Süßkram" für Yumy Bear Goods!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.12.2021 | 12:28
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, December 8

MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT Trust plc

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 8 December 2021

Name of applicant:Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
Name of scheme:N/A
Period of return:From:1 June 2021To:30 November 2021
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:3,870,000 ordinary shares of 25 pence each
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):N/A
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):N/A
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:3,870,000 ordinary shares of 25 pence each

Name of contact:Link Company Matters Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:01392 477500

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.