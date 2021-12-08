Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
London, December 8
MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT Trust plc
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 8 December 2021
|Name of applicant:
|Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
|Name of scheme:
|N/A
|Period of return:
|From:
|1 June 2021
|To:
|30 November 2021
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|3,870,000 ordinary shares of 25 pence each
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|N/A
|Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|N/A
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|3,870,000 ordinary shares of 25 pence each
|Name of contact:
|Link Company Matters Limited
Company Secretary
|Telephone number of contact:
|01392 477500
LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10
