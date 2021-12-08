Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Norva24 Group AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (241/21)

On request of Norva24 Group AB (publ), company registration number 559226-2553, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from December 9, 2021. The decision is conditional upon that Norva24 Group AB (publ), meets the liquidity requirements for the shares. Note that ICB classification has been corrected since Exchange Notice 237/21 dated 2 December 2021. See below. As per today's date the company has a total of 182,474,021 ordinary shares. Short Name: NORVA ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 192,112,607 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0017084759 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 242375 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 50 Industrials --------------------------------------------------- Supersector code: 5020 Industrial Goods & Services --------------------------------------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from December 9 up to and including December 10, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see page 30 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB