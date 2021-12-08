Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.12.2021
Unfassbare News! 90 Tonnen "Süßkram" für Yumy Bear Goods!
WKN: A2AADU ISIN: SE0007871645 
08.12.21
10:31 Uhr
10,155 Euro
+0,045
+0,45 %
08.12.2021 | 12:34
115 Leser
Kindred Group: Unibet and SEF in a unique collaboration to enhance safer gambling

VALLETTA, Malta, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One thousand active professional football players and their coaches will undertake online training courses in player responsibility and safer gambling. The training comes as a result of collaboration between Unibet and Swedish Elite Football (SEF) and is a part of the sponsorship agreement for the two Swedish leaugues Allsvenskan and Superettan.

As the main partner to Swedish Elite Football (SEF), Unibet (part of Kindred Group) will work together with SEF and the 32 male elite football clubs that are represented in Allsvenskan and Superettan leagues, to educate players and coaches in safer gambling. The online training will now start after the season has ended and the Integrity Officer of each club will ensure the training is conducted.

The online training follows on from the match-fixing course that was conducted earlier this Spring. The work with player responsibility and safer gambling is a major part of Kindred's sustainability strategy and is a key element of their partnership with Swedish Elite Football (SEF).

"During our partnership with Swedish Elite Football (SEF), we have made several efforts to fight match-fixing and harmful gambling. This training is only one example of the work we do with SEF and we will continue our great efforts throughout the contract period," says Philip Lagström, Country Manager Unibet Sweden.

"For us, it is very important to share and contribute our knowledge through this sponsorship. Unibet wants a sustainable gambling industry and our ambition is to reach zero per cent revenue derived from harmful gambling by 2023", concludes Lagström

"For some individuals, in society as well as within the athletic environment, gambling can, unfortunately, become a problem. Together with our partner Unibet, we want to take responsibility and offer an additional responsible gambling tool through this training," says Anders Wikström, League Integrity Officer at Swedish Elite Football.

"The online training contains a self-assessment where by answering certain questions, you get insight into your current gambling behaviour. Something that we see as a very important measure. The training also contains contact information for those who feel that they might be in a harmful situation, which provides us with reassurance," adds Wikström.

CONTACT:

For more information:

Maria Angell Dupont, External Communications Manager, Kindred Group

+46 72 165 15 17

press@kindredgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/unibet-and-sef-in-a-unique-collaboration-to-enhance-safer-gambling,c3467974

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3467974/1507054.pdf

Unibet and SEF in a unique collaboration to enhance safer gambling

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/i/fotograf-magnus-lejhall-bildbyran,c2989541

Fotograf Magnus Lejhall Bildbyrån

© 2021 PR Newswire
