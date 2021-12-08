DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR (USRI) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Dec-2021 / 12:16 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR
DEALING DATE: 07/12/2021
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 96.0205
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 46364703
CODE: USRI
ISIN: LU1861136247 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USRI Sequence No.: 128953 EQS News ID: 1255559 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
