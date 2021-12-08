DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B (CW8U) AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Dec-2021 / 12:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B

DEALING DATE: 07/12/2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 484.3211

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 64764

CODE: CW8U

ISIN: LU1681043672 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CW8U Sequence No.: 128936 EQS News ID: 1255542 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

