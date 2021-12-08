

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France payroll employment increased at a slower pace in the third quarter, data from the statistical office Insee showed on Wednesday.



Payroll employment increased 0.4 percent or 108,300 in the third quarter after rising 309,500, or 1.2 percent in the second quarter.



This increase comes essentially from private payroll employment which increased by 0.5 percent or +95,200 jobs after having strongly increased in the second quarter, the Insee said.



In total, payroll employment at the end of September was 1.0 percent above its end of 2019 level.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

