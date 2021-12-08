Castellum top Nordic real estate company in CDP ranking

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Success continues for Castellum's sustainability efforts. This time we received the highest rating of all Nordic real estate companies in the annual sustainability evaluation CDP.



After ten years of purposeful sustainability work, we are at the top also in this important context. It is a strong signal to the entire global real estate market: if we can do it, so can you," says Filip Elland, Head of Sustainability at Castellum.

CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) is an international organization aiming to make companies and countries take responsibility for their environmental impact, with a focus on climate change. CDP's compilations are the world's largest benchmark for companies' climate work, and a decision basis for guiding investors to more sustainable investments and companies. Since 2010, Castellum has reported annually to CDP and received grades A- or B (the scale goes from D to A). For the second consecutive year, we receive the grade A, which means that we have reached the CDP's highest level, which is usually reserved for a handful of companies.

The evaluation now published by CDP covers over 13,000 companies in various industries around the world. More than 500 investors uses data from CDP with information on environmental impact, risks and opportunities.

"We are members of a fairly exclusive club that includes a handful of real estate companies around the world. But the most important thing is to demonstrate how both small and large companies can make a tangible difference in the most important challenge of our time", says Filip Elland.

Castellum's position on the CDP's A-list is the third major feat in a short time for our intensive sustainability work. On 13 November, Castellum achieved top marks in the S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment (S&P CSA) for the sixth consecutive year, and on 15 October, the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) named Castellum as a world leader in sustainability in the office / industry category for the sixth consecutive year.

