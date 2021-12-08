

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFB) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $236 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $240 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $994 million from $985 million last year.



Brown-Forman Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $236 Mln. vs. $240 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.49 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.53 -Revenue (Q2): $994 Mln vs. $985 Mln last year.



