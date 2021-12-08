Leadership Changes and Newly Created Roles Advance Growth, Technology and Operational Excellence and Culture

Kroll, the world's premier provider of services and digital products related to valuation, governance, risk and transparency, today announced the appointment of several new leaders. These individuals assume a combination of newly created and existing roles that advance Kroll's mission to pursue growth in alignment with client needs now and into the future.

The new leadership appointments mark the latest in Kroll's transformation to position the firm to achieve its highest potential with a focus on organic growth, technology and operational excellence and inclusion. Earlier this year, the firm announced plans to unify the company under the Kroll brand. Through this strategic transition, the firm is delivering a seamless experience across its suite of services, with a cohesive approach to delivering solutions to its clients' most complex challenges.

"Our team is poised to deliver on our goal of providing exceptional client service through innovative, market-leading risk, governance and financial solutions, while also fostering an inclusive culture and the collaborative ethos that has made us so successful," said CEO Jacob Silverman. "I'm excited for this fresh and energized leadership team as we embrace our collective future, and I am thankful for the countless contributions from those who are passing along the torch as part of this transition."

Effective immediately, the following people assume leadership roles in several key areas across the firm:

Growth

Ben Schrag Chief Growth Officer

This newly created role focuses on driving Kroll's overall go-to-market strategy and organic growth across new products, channels and key relationships. Schrag previously served as managing director of Kroll Business Services.

Kimberly Bindra Chief Marketing Officer

Bindra has nearly 25 years of experience in marketing and financial services and has been recognized for building and scaling strategic operations that drive commercial growth. She joined the firm in 2012.

Technology and Operational Excellence

Sharon Dhall - Chief Information Officer

Dhall, who joins from TIAA where she was a senior corporate technology leader, is focused on the strategic use of technology and people resources to deliver a best-in-class customer and employee experience.

Michael Frishberg Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Frishberg previously served as COO of Kroll Business Services, and prior to that, he was president and COO of Prime Clerk, which he co-founded.

Inclusion

William Rolack Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer

Rolack joins the firm in this new role to reinforce the company's focus on the power and purpose of inclusion. He has more than 20 years of experience leading diversity and inclusion and human resources management strategies. Rolack comes from Workforce Logiq.

Valuation Advisory Services

Michael Dolan President, Valuation Advisory Services

After serving as leader of the Latin America business and global leader of the Industrial Products industry practice, Dolan takes over for Paul Barnes, who served in the role for 16 years and who has been with the company, and its predecessors, for over 40 years. Barnes becomes vice chairman of Valuation Advisory Services, supporting the leadership transition and focusing on key client relationships.

Michael Weaver becomes head of international operations for Valuation Advisory Services after serving for three years as the EMEA business leader.

The announcement of these new leaders follows other high-level leadership changes this year, including the appointments of Shai Waisman as president in September and Jill Weise as the firm's chief impact officer in June.

