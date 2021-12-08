OilPrice.com: The Lithium Breakthrough That Could Transform The Mining Industry

FN Media Group Presents Oilprice.com Market Commentary

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The lithium-technology space is in a desperate race to build a better battery in time to keep pace with an energy transition that is mainstreaming electric vehicles. Certain companies in this space working on battery breakthroughs are soaring. Quantumscape has gained nearly 60% in October thanks to the development progress in its solid-state lithium battery for EVs. Mentioned in today's commentary includes:Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER), Nio Limited (NYSE:NIO), Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI), Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Xpeng Motors (NYSE:XPEV).



It's all about coming up with a better battery that's cheaper and holds its charge longer, and the rush to the finish line here has created no less than a "Battery Arms Race". But betting on which one of these companies will reach the solid-state commercial finish line first means nothing without serious breakthroughs in the exploration and extraction of one of the key metals that underpin the entire EV and energy storage equation: Lithium.

The Western world may have a critical weakness in the lithium-ion supply chain, according to a Forbes report. A key problem isn't just the lack of new lithium discoveries in North America-it's the difference between two different kinds of lithium mining processes…And until now, one of them has largely been off limits due to environmental concerns and prohibitive costs.

Medaro Mining (MEDA; MEDAF), a Canadian junior lithium explorer, isn't just sitting on lithium exploration territory… It's also behind what could become one of the biggest potential breakthroughs lithium mining has ever seen. The technology it's developing could be the key to unlocking a new treasure trove of lithium from hard rock mining.

Exciting Potential in This Innovative New Lithium Extraction Tech

The technology Medaro is developing could unlock significant value in lithium reserves that have until now been considered uneconomical. In this energy transition market, a developed technology with that potential could reverberate across industries and around the world. It could create potential cost savings for everyone from lithium producers to battery makers along the surging EV and energy storage industries.

Medaro Mining's plan is to develop its new technology to disrupt the hard-rock lithium mining industry by making the processing better, more efficient and cheaper through a system of rapid extraction and reduced transport costs. The end game here is to make hard-rocking lithium mining as cheap and efficient-if not more so-than extraction of lithium from the brine.

If successfully developed, the Medaro Mining (MEDA; MEDAF) technology could be implemented in remote areas close to productive mines. A Medaro-designed processing facility might be built almost anywhere, with scalability potential of up to 50-100 tonnes per day, or more, in the roughest terrains.

A Potential Major ESG Boost for Lithium

Medaro's HLT lithium recovery process is a unique solvent extraction technology aimed to rapidly manufacture high-purity forms of Lithium Carbonate (Li2CO3), Lithium Hydroxide (LiOH), and lithium metal (Li).

Not only does preliminary technical and economic analysis indicate that Medaro's technology could lower spodumene processing costs by up to 50%, but the entire system could be powered by clean energy, including hydroelectric, solar or wind power. There is potential for minimal cleanup costs. And there are no associated CO2 emissions because this is a closed-loop process run on clean energy. That alone may mean lower costs and a much smaller manufacturing footprint.

A Green Mining Story-All the Way

This could be one of the most compelling "green mining" narratives out there right now. Medaro Mining (MEDA; MEDAF) was created specifically with this in mind.



Its innovative lithium technology could green the industry …Its lithium land packages might hold great commercial potential. The company also has what could be a highly promising uranium mining play. And it's all about going green in an ESG investment environment that is pushing big money into the space at breakneck speed.

Medaro's Superb Lake Property in Ontario's Thunder Bay Mining District is an exploration stage prospect covering nearly 2,200 hectares with 8 mining claims. The results of four samples taken here indicate lithium oxide values in the range of 1.77% to 4.03%.

Medaro has a second lithium property in Quebec's James Bay Mining Region. Here, Medaro has acquired the rights to the Cyr South Lithium Property covering over 2,700 hectares with 52 mining claims.This property is right near the Galaxy Resources lithium project, which has a 40-million-tonne resource indication. So, when Medaro saw the opportunity, they jumped on it quickly.

If a commercially viable lithium resource is found and developed, battery-grade Lithium Carbonate production could net Medaro up to $20,000/tonne, while battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide could fetch up to $22,000/tonne. But while the founders of Medaro were busy hunting for more and bigger lithium assets, they came across the technology that, once developed, could change everything. Now that this technology is in hand and being developed, they're still on the hunt for even bigger lithium assets where it can be deployed. And in the meantime, Medaro is also scooping up uranium deals, with more "green" in mind.

On November 2, Medaro entered into an option agreement with Skyharbour Resources Inc. (TSX-V.SYH) (OTCQB:SYHBF) to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Yurchison Uranium property in Northern Saskatchewan. Even better, this play is on-strike with giant Rio Tinto's Janice Lake property.



The possible revenue lines could continue with the potential for Medaro to sell the by-products of its extraction technology, including potentially lucrative commercial-grade aluminum hydroxide and silica …Medaro Mining could fetch up to $1,000/tonne for its by-product commercial grades of low sodium alumina, calcium carbonate and silica.

The Bottom Line: Cost-Reduction and ESG Focused



Medaro Mining (MEDA; MEDAF), which has the right to acquire 100% of the developed tech and control the global licensing of its JV, reports it is getting high recovery of lithium in tests so far. The extraction process is said to be a fast process that could have huge cost-reduction implications for a supply chain that desperately needs it.

The emphasis here is on green mining and manufacturing, and we think that should resonate with the big capital pouring into environmentally friendly plays right now.

Other companies to watch as the push to "electrify everything" kicks into overdrive:



Thanks to a massive influx of millennial money and the multi-trillion-dollar green energy boom, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has emerged as one of the fastest-growing stocks of all time.. And though it's been caught in some controversial stances this year, like Elon Musk's decision to buy…and then sell bitcoin, the company is still as promising as ever. Even after Musk sold off as much as 10% of his holdings in the company, Tesla is still going strong, holding just under all time highs at $1,036 per share.

The future of vehicle transportation is here. Xpeng Motors (NYSE:XPEV) has developed an all-electric, fully autonomous car that can be ordered with a few taps on your phone. It features a range of 250 miles and will get you from point A to B in less time than it would take to hail a cab or drive yourself. This game-changing company is set to disrupt the world's automotive industry with unparalleled convenience and affordability for everyone.

Li Auto(NASDAQ:LI) is another up-and-comer in the Chinese electric vehicle space. And while it may not be a veteran in the market like Tesla or even NIO, it's quickly making waves on Wall Street. Backed by Chinese giants Meituan and Bytedance, Li has taken a different approach to the electric vehicle market. Instead of opting for pure-electric cars, it is giving consumers a choice with its stylish crossover hybrid SUV. This popular vehicle can be powered with gasoline or electricity, taking the edge off drivers who may not have a charging station or a gas station nearby.

Though it just hit the NASDAQ in July of last year, the company has already seen its stock price more than double. Especially in the past month during the massive EV runup that netted investors triple-digit returns. It's already worth more than $30 billion but it's just getting started.

Nio Limited (NYSE:NIO) is one of Tesla's most exciting new competitors, dominating the Chinese EV markets. After a rough start after going public in 2018, it's been on a tear, producing vehicles with record-breaking range.

Just a year ago, no one could have imagined how successful the Nio was going to be. In fact, many shareholders were ready to write off their losses and give up on the company. But China's answer to Tesla's dominance powered on, eclipsed estimates, and most importantly, kept its balance sheet in line. And it's paid off. In a big way.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) is a transportation network company that provides an app for consumers to use in order to request and pay for rides. Uber has been so popular because it's easy, convenient, and affordable. The app uses GPS technology to connect drivers with those requesting a ride, making the entire process simple and straightforward.

Uber is another way to capitalize on the EV hype. Despite being a bit late to jump on the sustainability train, Uber is finally making some changes in its operations. In late 2019, a scathing report about how much the ride-sharing giant was contributing to emissions emerged, suggesting that Uber and Lyft added as much as 70% more to global emissions than traditional alternatives prompting backlash among environmentalists.

By. Tom Kool



**IMPORTANT! BY READING OUR CONTENT YOU EXPLICITLY AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY**

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this material include the Medaro Mining Corp. (the "Company") joint venture (JV) with Global Lithium Extraction Technologies Inc. to develop a proprietary method of lithium extraction; that the Company will succeed in the development and commercialization of the proprietary technology to extract lithium which is highly cost effective, efficient and clean; that the Company will be able to earn its option to acquire ownership in its lithium projects; that the Company's lithium projects will have commercial amounts of lithium which may be extracted and developed using its proposed technology or otherwise; that the market for lithium will continue to grow to billions of dollars; that the Company will be able to produce sufficient quantities of lithium to supply major contracts worldwide or be otherwise able to commercialize its business; that the Company's JV will be able to develop, commercialize and license the technology on a global scale; that the technology will be able reduce extraction costs by up to 50%; that the technology will be implemented in remote areas close to productive mines; that the Company will design processing facilities for lithium extraction using the technology developed by the JV; that the technology will be able to extract commercial amounts of lithium; that the Company will be able to earn its option to acquire ownership in its uranium project; that the Company's uranium project will have commercial amounts of uranium which may be developed. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include that the Company's JV may be unable to successfully develop a proprietary method of lithium extraction; that the Company may be unsuccessful in the development of its proposed technology, or even if developed, that the Company may be unable to commercialize the technology or otherwise be able to extract lithium by a method which is cost effective, efficient or clean; that the Company may fail to be able to develop lithium extraction facilities or to license its technology; that the Company may fail to fulfill its obligations under its option agreements in respect of its lithium and uranium projects and be unable to acquire ownership in the properties; that the Company's lithium and uranium projects may be fail to have any or sufficient commercially viable amounts of lithium or uranium which may be extracted and/or developed; that the market for lithium may not grow as quickly or as much as anticipated; that the Company may not be able to finance its intended development of technology and/or the maintenance/development of its lithium and uranium properties; competitors may offer cheaper or better products; markets don't develop for the products as expected; intellectual property rights may not protect the Company's processes and the Company's technology may infringe on the intellectual property of others; and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the writer assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

DISCLAIMERS

ADVERTISEMENT. This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. Oilprice.com, Advanced Media Solutions Ltd, and their owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively, "Oilprice.com") are being paid ninety thousand USD for this article as part of a larger marketing campaign for CSE:MEDA. This compensation is a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased. This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. The information in this report and on our website has not been independently verified and is not guaranteed to be correct.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The owner of Oilprice.com owns shares of this featured company and therefore has an additional incentive to see the featured company's stock perform well. The owner of Oilprice.com will not notify the market when it decides to buy more or sell shares of this issuer in the market. The owner of Oilprice.com will be buying and selling shares of this issuer for its own profit. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.

NOT AN INVESTMENT ADVISOR. The Company is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation.

ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH and consult with a licensed investment professional before making an investment. This communication should not be used as a basis for making any investment.

RISK OF INVESTING. Investing is inherently risky. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell securities. No representation is being made that any stock acquisition will or is likely to achieve profits.

DISCLAIMER: OilPrice.com is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with OilPrice.com or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by OilPrice.com are solely those of OilPrice.com and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact e-mail: editor@financialnewsmedia.com U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611