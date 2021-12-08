Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.12.2021
Unfassbare News! 90 Tonnen "Süßkram" für Yumy Bear Goods!
08.12.2021 | 14:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Mestro AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (645/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Mestro AB, company registration number
556679-4649, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. 

Provided that Mestro AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be
December 15, 2021. 



Shares

Short name:               MESTRO         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 8,887,333        
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0017071020      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             242657         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556679-4649       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name   
----------------
10  Technology
----------------
1010 Technology
----------------





This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye
AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46766771784.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
