Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2021) - Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Company"), a leading public sector SaaS company, is pleased to announce that its financial statements for Fiscal 2021 and Q4 will be released after markets close on December 13th, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call at 12:00 PM Eastern Time on December 14th, 2021. Bill Wood, Sylogist's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Xavier Shorter, Sylogist's Chief Financial Officer, will present the Company's recent financial results and discuss the business' performance. Sylogist's management will also address questions as time allows.

Investors are invited to join the call at 1 800 319 4610 (Canada/USA Toll Free) or +1 416 915 3239. Callers are asked to join 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Sylogist

Sylogist is a public sector SaaS company that provides comprehensive ERP, CRM, fundraising, education administration, and payments solutions that allow its customers to carry out their missions. It serves over 1,700 customers globally, including all levels of government, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, educational institutions, and public compliance-driven and funded companies. The Company has industry-leading profitability, an exceptionally strong balance sheet, a track record of successful acquisitions, and a portfolio of mission-critical SaaS solutions. Full financial statements together with Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company's stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist can be found at www.sylogist.com.

