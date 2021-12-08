Transparency Market Research: Increase in Use in Production of Biodegradable Plastics and Construction Sector to Drive Global Liquid Polybutadiene Market to US$ 4.5 Bn by 2031, states TMR Study

-Rise in the production of tire and vehicle is estimated to bolster the growth of the global liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) market

-Presence of major automakers in Asia Pacific countries, such as South Korea, Japan, China, and India is likely to drive the demand for liquid polybutadiene in the region

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research: In the recent years, the usage of plastic in the liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) industry has increased, and this trend is expected to continue in the near future. The growing usage of liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) in curing, thermosetting plastic materials, and handling by methods, such as for polyester resins, is likely to fuel the expansion of the global liquid polybutadiene market. However, stringent rules relating to the environmental effect of plastic use is anticipated to stifle the growth of the plastic segment. However, increasing manufacture of petroleum-based and biodegradable plastics is expected to overcome such environmental constraints.

A solvent-free coating composition is liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) and it is a highly reactive liquid polymer. These polymers are extremely unsaturated and possess the same attributes as other natural drying oils. For this, LPBDs cure quicker than most of the natural oils, and they can also be accelerated utilizing metal dryers. The electrical insulating abilities of liquid polybutadiene are excellent. Elastomers utilize liquid polybutadiene resins in the form of a co-agent and modifier, which include electro coatings and chlorinated rubbers.

The global liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) market is also being driven by the continuous need for chemical resistance. The global use of liquid polybutadiene across several industries, such as tire and rubber manufacturing, is expected to increase in the near future.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=74945

In terms of revenue, the global liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. The market is projected to surpass the valuation of US$ 4.5 Bn by 2031.

Key Findings of Market Report

Increase in Automobile Production to Boost Use of Liquid Polybutadiene

Synthetic rubbers are petroleum waste products that are primarily used for their viscoelasticity. Tire parts such as carcasses, apex, rims, and treads are commonly made of liquid polybutadiene rubber. Since liquid polybutadiene is used in tire production, the global market is likely to grow with increasein sales of vehicles. Polybutadiene has a strong wear resistance and is used in the making of tires, accounting for around 70% of the total production.

Liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) is now extensively used in the manufacturing of synthetic rubber. Butadiene rubber BR (polybutadiene) is a synthetic rubber. Polymerization of the monomer 1,3-butadiene results in polybutadiene rubber. As per the International Energy Agency, the global sale of electric cars hit 2.1 million in 2019, taking the total stock to 7.2 million. In 2019, electric cars accounted for 2.6% of global sale of automobiles and around 1% of the global car stock, representing a 40% increase year over year. The global electric car stock (except two- and three-wheelers) is expected to grow at a rate of 36% per year, to reach 245 million cars by 2030. Thus, rise in the use of tires in the automotive sector is expected to drive the demand for liquid polybutadiene during the forecast period.

Ask for Special Discount on Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=74945

High Demand for Liquid Polybutadiene in Construction Industry

Liquid polybutadiene is used widely in the construction industry. It is used as a silicone sealant modifier, soil stabilization binder, dusty and dry quartz sand binder, and insulated glass sealants in the construction industry. Sulfur-cured liquid polybutadiene polymers can be used to make adhesives for a variety of purposes, such as structural bonding and joint sealing. The construction industry's overall growth indicates significant demand for sealants and adhesives in the forthcoming years, which is expected to drive the global liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) market.

Liquid Polybutadiene (LPBD) Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing use of liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) in the production of rubber, elastomer, and tire is likely to drive the global liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) market during the forecast period

The global liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) market is likely to benefit from the increase in the production of petroleum-based and biodegradable plastics, which can help overcome environmental constraints

Request a Sample - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=74945

Liquid Polybutadiene (LPBD) Market: Key Competitors

Some of the key market players are

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Nippon Soda Co., Ltd.

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

SIBUR

Cray Valley Hydrocarbon Specialty Chemicals

Liquid Polybutadiene (LPBD) Market: Segmentation

End Use

Automotive

Chemical

Industrial

Housing & Construction

Electronics

Application

Adhesives & Sealants

Rubber Compounds & Elastomers

Tire manufacturing

Electrical Insulation

Polymer/Resin Modification

Paints & Coatings

Buy an Exclusive Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=74945<ype=S

Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials Market:

Styrene-Butadiene Latexes Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/styrene-butadiene-latexes.html

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/nitrile-butadiene-rubber-market.html

Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/fast-curing-nitrile-butadiene-rubber-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/liquid-polybutadiene-market.htm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg