Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Unfassbare News! 90 Tonnen "Süßkram" für Yumy Bear Goods!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.12.2021 | 14:40
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AB Power Advisors Facilitates Fortune 100s ESG Objective

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Power Advisors, LLC (AB), in Austin, Texas, announced today its advisory role in the recent signing of a Power Purchase Agreement by Energy Transfer from a utility scale Solar project in northeast Texas. Energy Transfer is a publicly traded Fortune 100 energy company based in Dallas.

Solar Farm

AB provided Samsung Renewable Energy, Inc. (https://www.samsungrenewableenergy.ca/), a subsidiary of Samsung C&T Corporation's Investment and Trading Group, with commercial advisory including offtake origination services for the 200 MWac solar project located in Lamar County, Texas.

AB is currently engaged in regulatory, commercial, and capital deployment advisory for over 5 GWs of thermal and renewable projects across the United States.

Matthew Berend, Managing Partner of AB Power Advisors, said "AB's long-standing relationship with Energy Transfer allowed for a streamlined process. We are pleased to be able to pair solar developers with U.S. industrials to help meet the nations' growing ESG demand."

AB Power Advisors (www.abpoweradvisors.com) is a premier advisory services firm that specializes in delivering customized solutions to the U.S. Power industry. Our clients look to AB for the following service offering:

  • Regulatory Advisory/ Market Analysis
  • Energy Procurement/ Asset Optimization
  • Renewable/Thermal Offtake Origination
  • Capital Deployment/ M&A Support

Media Contact:
Trent Schauer
Phone: +1 (830) 857-6431
Email: trent.schauer@abpoweradvisors.com

AB Power Advisors

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1702815/AB_Power_Advisors_Solar_Panels_Shutterstock.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1520482/AB_Power_Advisors_Logo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.