Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Unfassbare News! 90 Tonnen "Süßkram" für Yumy Bear Goods!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QHT3 ISIN: SE0015192067 Ticker-Symbol: 9JL 
Stuttgart
08.12.21
10:31 Uhr
16,720 Euro
-0,005
-0,03 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDNET AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDNET AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
08.12.2021 | 15:17
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Debt instrument issued by Nordnet AB (publ) is admitted to trading on STO Corporate Bonds (470/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to admit 1 debt instrument issued by Nordnet AB (publ)
to trading with effect from 2021-12-09. Last day of trading is set to
2099-02-16. The instrument will be admitted to trading on STO Corporate Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1031528
NORDNET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.