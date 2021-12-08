Tabula Asia HY ESG $ Acc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, December 8
[08.12.21]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.12.21
|IE000LZC9NM0
|8,668,164.00
|USD
|140,000
|74,815,316.19
|8.631
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.12.21
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|4,088,750.00
|EUR
|0
|40,632,423.53
|9.9376
